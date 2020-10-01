Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Georgia Public Policy Foundation Releases Guide to The Issues 2020

13-chapter legislative agenda offers ideas for Georgia's upcoming challenges

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Public Policy Foundation released its Guide to The Issues 2020 today, providing policy recommendations on 13 critical areas that state policymakers are expected to – and should – tackle in the upcoming legislative session and the near future.

Distributed by the Foundation for more than two decades, the Guide to The Issues is published online this year. Georgia-focused policy proposals are rooted in the Foundation’s guiding principles of limited government, free enterprise, individual initiative and personal responsibility.

The Guide tackles ways to enhance K-12 education and examines the opportunities for higher education. It highlights the pension reform challenges the state must resolve. It shares challenges and recommendations for Georgia healthcare, long-term care, Medicaid and tort reform. The Guide also provides a state fiscal overview and policy ideas on tax reform, welfare reform, occupational licensing reform and criminal justice reform.

“We’re grateful to the Foundation’s Senior Fellows for providing the intellectual ammunition to tackle these challenges,” said Kyle Wingfield, Foundation President and CEO.

“The Foundation’s motto says it all: ‘Changing Georgia Policy, Changing Georgians’ Lives.’ We urge the state’s leaders and policymakers to embrace these fiscally responsible, commonsense ideas for Georgia that can improve the lives of all Georgians; they’re needed now, more than ever.”

Wingfield noted one of the greatest and most urgent challenges in Georgia is K-12 education.

“The Education chapter proposes long-term solutions to education funding and choice in Georgia. More importantly, it also points to immediate action, such as micro-grants, that can help families with the near-term hurdles they’re facing amid the pandemic,” he said.

ABOUT THE GEORGIA PUBLIC FOUNDATION: The Foundation, which celebrates 30 years in 2021, is an independent, state-focused think tank that proposes market-oriented approaches to public policy to improve the lives of Georgians.

A trusted, independent resource for voters and elected officials, the Foundation provides actionable solutions to real-life problems by bringing people together. In 2018 and 2019, the Foundation was named one of the world’s “Best Independent Think Tanks” by the University of Pennsylvania’s Think Tanks and Civil Societies Program.

Georgia Public Policy Foundation Releases Guide to The Issues 2020

