VUZIX® Taps 3D HoloGroup as Reseller
Vuzix®, makers of the M4000 augmented reality smart glasses, and 3D HoloGroup, the AR software architecture and systems integrators, sign reseller agreement.
Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)FT. LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D HoloGroup, the Augmented Reality (AR) software architecture and systems integration company, and Vuzix® Corporation (“Vuzix”), makers of the Vuzix Blade® and M4000 augmented reality smart glasses with advanced wave guide technology, have signed a Reseller Agreement appointing 3D HoloGroup as an authorized reseller of Vuzix products.
Vuzix waveguides are some of the brightest, clearest, best-performing waveguides available on the market. They allow for the design of thinner, lighter and more fashionable smart glasses.
Greg Partin, CEO, stated, “Vuzix is a highly respected name in the AR smart glasses market. It’s a great fit as we both focus on target sectors like manufacturing, warehouse logistics, field service, tele-medicine and more. We believe Vuzix’ next generation smart glasses with advanced waveguide optics and micro-LED display engines coming in 2021 will revolutionize the industry”.
About Vuzix Corporation
Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 166 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan.
About 3D HoloGroup
3D HoloGroup is on track to provide the largest selection of AR hardware and ancillary brands on the market. Specialists in AR software architecture and systems integration, our customers come from a wide array of enterprise and commercial sectors. They use 3D HoloGroup products and services to provide training for their personnel, students and customers; create hands-free instruction for safer work environments and to comply with government regulations; enhance comprehension with visual learning of complex procedures; and many other uses AR lends itself to. Our partners encompass globally respected names in augmented reality, artificial intelligence, technology, design and quality. They trust us to deliver the best, most efficient, technically advanced and cost effective solution their customers, and our customers, demand.
What’s your need? Visit today and see what we can do for you. https://3dhologroup.com/
