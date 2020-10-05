Rafael J. Grossmann, MD, FACS, Joins Advisory Board of Augment Reality Systems Architects, 3D HoloGroup
Rafael J. Grossmann, MD and Mixed Reality innovator, Joins 3D Hologroup, the AR software architecture and systems integration company as Sr. Advisor, Med TechFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognized as a Healthcare Futurist and Technology Innovator, Dr. Grossmann is considered an expert in the use of Virtual, Augmented and Mixed Reality. In 2013, he became the first doctor to use Google Glass during live surgery. A practicing surgeon in Maine, USA, specializing in General, Trauma, Advanced Laparoscopic, Single Incision and Robotic Assisted Surgery, Dr. Grossmann is also a highly respected and sought after educator, advisor and consultant to several organizations including Magic Leap and multiple startup enterprise in the technology landscape. He’s lectured at MIT Media Lab, Stanford, Google, Deloitte, and many other pivotal digital-health industry players and has also been a TEDx speaker. His numerous media interviews include CBS, Univision, and CNN. His articles have been published by The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, and more.
3D HoloGroup COO, Mario L Castellanos, stated, “We’re quite excited Rafael has joined our team. AR has multiple practical uses including healthcare training, patient and doctor facilitation, family and patient education, and more. With Rafael’s addition as Senior Advisor, it demonstrates our commitment to the medical technology sector. His knowledge and hands-on experience using mixed and augmented reality as a practicing MD, is second to none and his humanistic and empathetic manner is a real pleasure to deal with”.
3D HoloGroup is on track to provide the largest selection of AR hardware and ancillary brands on the market. Specialists in AR software architecture and systems integration, our customers come from a wide array of enterprise and commercial sectors. They use 3D HoloGroup products and services to provide training for their personnel, students and customers; create hands-free instruction for safer work environments and to comply with government regulations; enhance comprehension with visual learning of complex procedures; and many other uses AR lends itself to. Our partners encompass globally respected names in augmented reality, artificial intelligence, technology, design and quality. They trust us to deliver the best, most efficient, technically advanced and cost effective solution their customers, and our customers, demand.
