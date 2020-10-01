Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PennDOT Transportation Planning Initiative Named Finalist in America’s Transportation Awards

PennDOT Connects was nominated in the Quality of Life/Community Development category, and is competing for the national Grand Prize and the People’s Choice Award. 

Sponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, (AASHTO), AAA, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the competition evaluates projects in three categories: Quality of Life/Community Development; Best Use of Technology & Innovation; and Operations Excellence. 

“When I introduced PennDOT Connects in 2016, I knew it could play a pivotal role in transforming communities, one project at a time,” said PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards. “It is beyond gratifying to see the initiative recognized on a national level by AASHTO.”

One example of PennDOT Connects collaboration in action is the nearly $1 million I-676 Bridges Replacement Project in Philadelphia. Completed in 2018, this project replaced seven bridges in poor condition while boosting pedestrian and driver safety. Working closely with the metropolitan planning organization in center city Philadelphia, PennDOT replaced the bridges – including two pedestrian bridges – and added “green space” to two of the city’s parks. 

An independent panel of transportation industry experts will select the Grand Prize winner, while the public will decide the People's Choice Award winner through online voting that has begun and ends at 11:59 p.m. eastern time on Sunday, Oct. 6. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Jan Huzvar, 717-783-8800

