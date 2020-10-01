PennDOT Wins Two Awards for Innovation in the America's Transportation Awards Competition

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) received two awards today in the regional America's Transportation Awards competition for an innovative transportation planning approach to a bridge replacement project in Philadelphia and a bridge rehabilitation project in Pittsburgh.

"I am so proud of the department and the recognition that we’ve received," said PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards. "These awards are a true reflection of the hard work and dedication that I see each and every day."

The "PennDOT Connects – Connecting Communities" initiative won in the in the Quality of Life/Community Development Small Project category. PennDOT Connects began as a policy issued by PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards to strengthen the commitment of PennDOT to collaborate with Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs)/Rural Planning Organizations (RPOs) and local governments during the planning process. PennDOT Connects identifies community needs and contextual issues early in project planning through a collaborative process.

"The Liberty Bridge Rehabilitation" project won in the Operations Excellence, Medium Project category. The project consisted of a complete rehabilitation of the 91-year-old Liberty bridge including steel repairs, concrete repairs, full paint of the superstructure, new exodermic deck, and new lane control system.

Sponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), the American Automobile Association (AAA) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the America’s Transportation Awards competition was created to showcase all tremendous projects delivered by our state departments of transportation. Now in its 12th year, the projects nominated in this competition are making communities stronger, our economy more efficient and our quality of life better, all while utilizing the most innovative technology to get these projects done better and faster. This year, 39 state transportation departments are participating in the competition, nominating 81 projects in one of three categories: Quality of Life/Community Development, Best us of Technology & innovation, and Operations Excellence.

