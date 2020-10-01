Local PennDOT Employee One of Eight Across Pennsylvania Recognized at IdeaLink Awards Ceremony

"Their ideas are the 'best of the best' of all ideas implemented during this year's nomination period and demonstrate the power of employee engagement in improving and modernizing PennDOT in the areas of efficiency, safety, morale, customer service, costs savings and revenue generation," Richards said. "I am truly honored to lead this team of highly dedicated and motivated employees."

The awardees were as follows:

Tracy Schmucker, administrative assistant, District 10. Employee thank you cards for great work.

Jerry Skelton, Bureau of Driver Licensing, Erie Driver License Center, for window clings to explain available services for customers.

Irene T. Reed, District 5-4, Monroe County, high-visibility safety vests for litter clean-up volunteers.

Warren P. Dell, District 9-5, Huntingdon County, tandem truck steps, to enhance safety.

Christopher L. Robinson, District 10-2, Butler County, streamlined training forms for flagger on-the-job performance evaluations.

Clifton "Kip" Charles, District 2, improved IT application for Right-Of-Way Plans.

Christopher Kapitan Jr. and Arlan Thomas, District 9-7, Somerset County, PennDOT Workers' Memorial Logo.

"I am extremely excited at the opportunity to recognize great ideas generated by the PennDOT staff," McAuley said in his opening remarks. Noting that continuous process improvement or Lean thinking, under any name, has been a commitment of PennDOT's for many years, he underscored that, "The greatest asset PennDOT has is its people. There are a lot of great thoughts out there and IdeaLink sets the stage to encourage ideas to the forefront."

Gramian applauded the "thoughts, passion and creativity" of the award winners.

Shifflet noted that just a few feet from the ceremony was the permanent PennDOT Workers' Memorial that displays the photo and story of each PennDOT employee who lost their life in the line of duty. "Our people work long, hard hours, often under difficult and in many respects hazardous weather and traffic conditions," he said. "It takes fortitude and guts to come back day after day and face these challenges. But, that is what our fine people do, and they take justifiable pride in what they do. The innovation and talent we honor today reflects that and what PennDOT is all about."

Josh Easton, director of transformation for Governor Tom Wolf, and Colby Clabaugh, executive director for the Governor's Office of Performance Excellence, offered their praise for the program and the ceremony. "Through IdeaLink, PennDOT employees across the state connect to share ideas [that can become] best practices,” he said. “This a great program, and we encourage everyone at PennDOT to get involved!"

