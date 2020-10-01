Nikki Haley Endorses Murray for Governor

Says Murray Has The Vision and Leadership Skills Needed To Get Delaware Back On Track

I proudly endorse Julianne Murray for Governor. She has the vision and leadership skills that Delaware needs to get back on track.” — Nikki Haley

SEAFORD, DE, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Republican gubernatorial nominee, Julianne Murray announces that former South Carolina Governor and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley has endorsed her candidacy for Governor. This endorsement shows the continued momentum that Murray is generating. Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich had previously endorsed Murray. In her endorsement, Ambassador Haley cited Murray’s vision for Delaware and her leadership skills. As Governor, Nikki Haley focused on South Carolina’s economy, attracting businesses with high paying jobs to South Carolina. Julianne Murray will do the same for Delaware, as it recovers from the Carney made economic disaster.

"Having served as a Governor, I know what the job takes. Delaware needs a governor who will work for all the citizens and who has the energy to make a positive difference,” said Nikki Haley. “That's why I proudly endorse Julianne Murray for Governor. She has the vision and leadership skills that Delaware needs to get back on track."

“I am very honored to have Ambassador Haley’s endorsement,” said Julianne Murray. “Like Delawareans, Ambassador Haley realizes that Delaware needs to get moving again and John Carney is incapable of leading the state forward.

“She realizes as I do, Delaware needs a Governor who will work for all the citizens and not just the special interests,” continued Murray. “With John Carney, we have a Governor who works for the lobbyists in Dover and bases every decision upon politics. My Administration will work for the people of Delaware and all decisions will be based upon what is best for Delaware.”

