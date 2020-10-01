Warner to give Keynote Address on Election Cybersecurity for USC Workshop sponsored by Google

Charleston, W.Va. — Secretary of State Mac Warner will give the keynote address for a virtual workshop on election cybersecurity being held on Thursday and hosted by the University of Southern California (USC) specifically relating to West Virginia elections.

The USC Election Cybersecurity workshop initiative offers resources to campaigns, election workers, elected officials, academics, media and concerned citizens to reinforce cybersecurity strategies. Topics covered will also include disinformation, misinformation and crisis communications.

In addition to Secretary Warner's keynote address, presentations will also be made by Chuck Flannery, the Chief of Staff for the WV Secretary of State's Office, and by Dave Tackett, the WVSOS Chief Technology Officer.

The USC Election Cybersecurity Initiative is a nonpartisan project to help educate and protect U.S. campaigns and elections. The project is funded by a grant from Google.

The virtual workshop will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

The event is free and is still open to the public.

Registration is required. You can register here: https://uscwv.eventbrite.com.

For information relating to the upcoming November General Election visit GoVoteWV.com.