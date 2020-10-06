100 Companies Awarded Best Franchise Culture by Franchise Business Review
FBR Culture100 List Recognizes the Franchises Rated Highest by Franchise Owners for Leadership, Mission, Community, and Overall Satisfaction
We researched hundreds of brands to see which ones were rated highest for culture by their franchisees - the people who live it every day. ”PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review, an independent market research firm serving the franchise sector, has announced the first annual “Culture100” list. The list recognizes the 100 franchise brands with the Best Franchise Cultures in a newly released report.
— Michelle Rowan, President & COO, Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review provides ratings of franchise opportunities based solely on survey research that measures franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes rankings of the top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as guides throughout the year recognizing the top franchises in specific sectors.
“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, franchise culture has become more important than ever,” said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. “We researched hundreds of brands to see which ones were rated highest for culture by their franchisees - the people who live it every day.”
To identify the companies on the Culture100 list, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months of data from over 300 franchise brands, representing over 28,000 franchise owners, that participated in our research on the best franchise cultures. Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, the franchisee community, and work/life balance.
The brands that were selected received the highest ratings for leadership, mission, community, and overall franchisee satisfaction.
“Many franchise organizations ‘talk the talk’ when it comes to culture, but it’s clear that they don’t all ‘walk the walk’, said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “A strong culture doesn’t just happen within a company—it has to be designed, built, and constantly maintained. The franchise companies that have the honor of being named to our first-annual FBR Culture100 list are clearly among the best of the best franchises in the business.”
The complete FBR Culture100 list is available at: https://franchisebusinessreview.com/post/top-franchise-culture-awards/
Research on the 2021 overall Top Franchises is now underway. Franchisors who are interested in participating should visit: https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/awards/.
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.
