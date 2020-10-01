MedicarePlan A-Z Committed to Medicare Open Enrollment Coverage Which Begins October 15
MedicarePlan A-Z Committed to Medicare Open Enrollment Coverage Which Begins October 15NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medicare Open Enrollment runs from October 15th through December 7th, and now is the perfect opportunity to review your Medicare plan coverage for 2021. Our Medicare Enrollment Specialists encourage anyone with Medicare coverage to compare their health and prescription drug plan options during the forthcoming seven weeks of Medicare Open Enrollment.
Committed to helping people access health care to the fullest extent and ease the health system's administrative burdens, especially during this uncertain period of the Covid-19 pandemic, our Medicare Enrollment Specialists are here to help you find the right plan at the lowest cost. Information is obtained quickly, accurately, and personalized. If you would like to speak to an Enrollment Specialist and consult at no cost or obligation, call 561-289-1627 today.
Medicare plans often change their cost-sharing and coverage benefits every year. Insurers must notify all enrollees of any plan changes for the coming year prior to the end of September by sending an Annual Notice of Change.
Our Enrollment Specialists help select the best Medicare Plan for you. Highly attuned to the industry's available options, we find the right plan for each individual, every time. As experts, our health insurance service providers can help you enroll for Medicare or guide you through the switch of programs.
"Medicare Open Enrollment is your once-a-year opportunity to compare plans and find the best options at a price that's right," said Sharon Helman, President of MedicarePlan A-Z. "Prescription drug-cost sharing and Medicare health can vary widely for the same drug or service, so it's wise to look at your plan options and switch if necessary."
Our Medicare Enrollment Specialists can assist you in finding plans available now that reduce your out-of-pocket expenses, including full coverage. Programs that provide you not only with financial security but a piece of mind. Additionally, there is no paperwork to complete, which is taken care of by the Supplement. You will never see a bill for a doctor, hospital, or lab.
New to Medicare or just turning 65? Our Enrollment Specialists can find the right plan from the start with a goal of full protection priced at the lowest cost. It only happens once, so call our Enrollment Specialists now at 561-289-1627 to get started.
Things to Know About Medicare Open Enrollment
Changes you can make during open enrollment:
• Switch from traditional Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan, or vice versa
• Switch from one Medicare Advantage plan to another
• Switch from one stand-alone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan to another
• Drop Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage
• Join a Medicare Prescription Drug Plan if you didn't sign up when you were first eligible
Consider the "Four C's" when reviewing Medicare plan options:
• Cost – Compare monthly premiums, annual deductibles, co-pays, and co-insurance.
• Coverage – Review the doctors and pharmacies included in the plan and prescription drugs and other services you need.
• Convenience – Look at the local doctors, pharmacies, and services included in the plans.
• Customer Service – Consider the quality of service a program provides. Quality ratings for most Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans are available at MedicarePlan A-Z
Help Is Available
Medicare is complicated and can be confusing, but free support is available in choosing the best Medicare plans during Medicare Open Enrollment. If you would like to speak to an Enrollment Specialist and consult at no cost or obligation, call 561-289-1627 today.
