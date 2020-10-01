SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Reminds Investors0f the Lawsuit Against Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK)
Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK)HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HENDERSONVILLE, TN / October 1, 2020/ The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 19 years, reminds investors of the October 13, 2020, deadline to move for lead plaintiff in the class action against Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between July 27, 2020 and August 7, 2020. Eastman Kodak is a technology company that provides hardware, software, and services to customers in commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment.
According to the complaint, on July 27, 2020, Kodak granted its CEO and Executive Chairman 1.75 million stock options, and 45,000 options each to its CFO, VP, and General Counsel. That same day, Kodak issued a statement to media outlets based in Rochester, NY, regarding "a new manufacturing initiative that could change the course of history for Rochester and the American People." Media reports noted there would be a press conference the next day with Pentagon officials and that the initiative involved the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation ("DFC") and the response to COVID-19. On this news, Kodak's trading volume surged and the stock price increased.
On July 28, before the stock market opened, RochesterFirst.com published an article revealing that Kodak and Washington D.C. leaders announced an agreement for a $765 million federal loan to support the launch of Kodak Pharmaceuticals. Kodak executives spent the next several days touting this agreement and watching Kodak's stock price increase over 1,000%, from $2.65 on July 27, to $33.20 on July 29. Simultaneously, the insiders who received options saw their personal worth skyrocket.
On August 1, 2020, questions started to arise regarding Kodak's selection for the federal loan, the way Kodak handled the "inadvertent" disclosure on July 27, and Kodak's failure to disclose the deal to investors. Revelations surrounding these questions caused Kodak's stock to plummet over $29 per share over four trading days. Finally, on August 7, the DFC announced it will not proceed with the loan process until allegations against Kodak are cleared up, causing the stock to drop another 28% to close at $10.73 on August 10, 2020. Kodak is currently under investigation by several House Congressional committees and the SEC.
If you purchased Kodah securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com.
