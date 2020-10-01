St. Johnsbury / DUI #2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A405087
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Domonique Figueroa
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 9/30/20 at approximately 2330
INCIDENT LOCATION: Willey Hill Road, Topsham
VIOLATION: DUI #2, DLS
ACCUSED: Emily Jennings
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police
responded to a single vehicle off the roadway on Willey Hill Road in Topsham.
Upon arrival Troopers made contact with Emily Jennings. Jennings displayed signs
of impairment roadside and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Jennings
was later released to a sober party and was cited to appear in Orange County
Criminal Court to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/21/20 at 1230
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED