St. Johnsbury / DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A405087

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Domonique Figueroa                          

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 9/30/20 at approximately 2330

INCIDENT LOCATION: Willey Hill Road, Topsham

VIOLATION: DUI #2, DLS

 

ACCUSED: Emily Jennings                                           

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

  On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police

responded to a single vehicle off the roadway on Willey Hill Road in Topsham.

Upon arrival Troopers made contact with Emily Jennings. Jennings displayed signs

of impairment roadside and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Jennings

was later released to a sober party and was cited to appear in Orange County

Criminal Court to answer to the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/21/20 at 1230           

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

