St. Johnsbury / DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A405087

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Domonique Figueroa

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 9/30/20 at approximately 2330

INCIDENT LOCATION: Willey Hill Road, Topsham

VIOLATION: DUI #2, DLS

ACCUSED: Emily Jennings

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police

responded to a single vehicle off the roadway on Willey Hill Road in Topsham.

Upon arrival Troopers made contact with Emily Jennings. Jennings displayed signs

of impairment roadside and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Jennings

was later released to a sober party and was cited to appear in Orange County

Criminal Court to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/21/20 at 1230

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED