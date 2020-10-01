dynaCERT Inc. Set for Meteoric-Like Rise as an ESG Powerhouse

dynaCERT's family of units for 12 different verticals

The magnitude developing for dynaCERT Inc. fuel saving & Carbon Emission Reduction Technology positions the Company as a leader in the ESG investment sector.

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX:DYA)

HG technology is proven to result in up to 88.7% reduction in NOx emissions, ~50% reduction in CO, 6-19% reduction in CO2, ~57.1% reduction in Total Hydrocarbon, 55%+ reduction in particulate matter” — Market Equities Research Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (Frankfurt: DMI) is the subject of a Market Equities Research Group Market Bulletin, the full copy of which may be viewed at https://marketequitiesresearch.com/marketbulletin-dynacert-esg-powerhouse-Oct1-2020.htm online. The following is an excerpt.

dynaCERT Inc. recently graduated to trading on the Canadian TSX Big Board. As a condition, prior to listing transition, the TSX exchange required dynaCERT do one capital raise based on a brokered deal (despite the fact the Company did NOT require the funds). Demand to participate was exceptionally high and as a result 5 brokers came together as a consortium, acknowledging the future is so bright for dynaCERT that they all wanted to be part of this emerging Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investment. HG Carbon Emission Reduction Technology has taken many years (~C$60 million) to perfect and is now just beginning to scale, with major potential as the only company with the patents and technology, proven, in production, able to provide an immediate solution to reduce global air pollution. The broker consortium did a bought deal, raising C$21 million from institutions overnight, however dynaCERT paired it down and accepted ~C$8M.

dynaCERT is now recognized in important circles as the future of carbon credits. The United Nations has certified dynaCERT’s product under its Smart Sustainable Cities Program. Additionally, earlier this year, dynaCERT’s CEO was invited to be a keynote speaker at the World Climate Summit in the UK (originally scheduled for November-2020), they asked the CEO to speak on the world's carbon credits and the future of the world's carbon credits. Due to COVID19 the summit has been postponed until the later part of 2021, but the fact dynaCERT is earmarked as a keynote guest speaker speaks volumes to the level of coordinated governmental support for dynaCERT's carbon credit tracking/auditing technology to be advanced globally as the only universally accepted standard ready for mass adoption. See overview further below of dynaCERT’s proprietary HydraLytica™ tracking & auditing software, how it is key for the Company’s carbon credit plans, and just how big this is setting up to be.

dynaCERT Inc. is looking exceptionally strong on all fronts. The Company has re-emerged from the COVID-19 hiatus financially healthy and appears just now entering a hockey-stick pattern of growth. Shares of DYA currently trades under C$1/share and present an opportunity for investors to experience extraordinary gains. In fact, the Company’s CEO, Jim Payne, minces no words, he clearly envisions dynaCERT eventually growing to becoming a Fortune 500 company. The independent investment bank GBC AG, headquartered in Augsburg, Germany upgraded (in August-2020) its near-term price target for DYA to $2.20/share, and sees a mid-term pathway to even significantly higher valuations. There are over 1 billion diesel engines in the world, including over 200 million diesel trucks -- dynaCERT’s HG units are just starting to penetrate various industrial sectors, plus there is the entire carbon credit division with dynaCERT taking the lead globally, it is still under development and yet to begin monetization; some investment pundits have stated a pathway to >$20+/share near to mid-term is not unreasonable with the right news flow.

A class-8 engine HG-1 unit goes out the door to a dealer for ~C$6,200 to dynaCERT netting 50% gross margins – the math will reach in the multi-billions of dollars in short-order as this takes off globally. Haywood Securities performed an upside case (3 shifts/day = 72,000 units/yr) based on dynaCERT’s current production capacity of HG-1 units at its facility in Toronto, Ontario and derived C$223M/annum in gross profit headed dynaCERT’s way. Then there is the potential for refrigeration HG2 units (reefer units); there are three times the number of reefer units than there are class-8 trucks and many of these reefer units run 24/7 keeping food cold. Then add in the future potential for recurring revenue streams from carbon credit revenue as an attractive added value proposition. dynaCERT now has ~40 dealers worldwide and is looking at serious growth potential. In Europe the MOSOLF Group has taken the lead in Europe, opening dedicated showrooms, and hiring scores of new employees dedicated 100% full-time to marketing and installation of dynaCERT's HG technology in Germany, France, Benelux, and Poland. Additionally, the recent (August 31, 2020) addition of the Alltruck Network in Europe is major and should contribute toward exploding growth (Alltruck has over 800 centers across Europe). Already dynaCERT is in discussion with other counties (e.g. India and Mexico) to build plants.

Emerging from COVID-19, the Company has more than adequate cash reserves (~C$20M cash entering September-2020 and virtually no significant debt), a better Assembly Plant, an improved R&D facility, significant product improvements, and is working on clearing a continued backlog of previously announced purchase orders, additionally new orders (including many reorders from highly satisfied clients looking to expand adoption of the technology that saves them money) continue to come in at an increasingly faster rate. For example, just this month, the Company announced that it has agreed to equip diesel powered vehicles of the City of Woodstock, Ontario.

Below is an overview of dynaCERT’s unique and proprietary technologies broken into three categories:

1) HydraGEN TM,

2) HydraLytica TM, and

3) dynaCERT's carbon credit management system.

1) dynaCERT’s HydraGENTM technology is proven through multiple top-level independent lab studies in various jurisdictions around the globe (TUV North and South in UK, PIT Group in North America, ICAT in India, labs in the UAE, etc…) to reduce harmful emission in diesel transport trucks and improve fuel economy. Transport trucks were dynaCERT’s first target market, the Company now makes different sized HG units and more industries are starting to adopt the technology -- look for exponential growth across multiple sectors.

See https://marketequitiesresearch.com/marketbulletin-dynacert-esg-powerhouse-Oct1-2020.htm online for full copy of the Market Bulletin.

This document is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any investment.