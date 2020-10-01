Eloquest Healthcare Announces New 5-year Agreement with Vizient GPO

Eloquest Healthcare Products

FERNDALE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eloquest Healthcare, Inc., announced a new, 5-year MedSurg agreement with group purchasing organization Vizient Supply, LLC that will include Mastisol® Liquid Adhesive, Detachol® Adhesive Remover and ReliaTect® Post-Op Dressing with CHG. Under the new agreement, Vizient members can take advantage of special pricing for these products.

Mastisol, Detachol and ReliaTect represent solutions to reduce the risk of common healthcare-acquired infections and conditions in the acute care setting like catheter-related blood stream infection (CRBSI), medical adhesive-related skin injury (MARSI) and post-operative surgical site contamination, respectively.

“This new agreement with Vizient will allow their members across the U.S. to access our products and customer service which are tailored to help mitigate risk against deadly and expensive healthcare-acquired infections like CRBSI,” says Tim O’Halla, President and CEO of Eloquest Healthcare. “We appreciate the support of Vizient through our new agreement which is an important step in providing hospitals and healthcare facilities safe and evidence-based products to ensure the best possible outcomes for their patients.”

The agreement is effective October 1, 2020.

Vizient is the nation’s leading health care performance improvement company serving more than half of the health care organizations across the United States.

Eloquest Healthcare, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferndale Pharma Group, Inc. that is focused specifically on serving hospitals, their healthcare practitioners, and patients. Eloquest Healthcare delivers intuitive solutions that complement treatment protocols and address goals related to improving patient outcomes, quality of care delivered and cost avoidance. More information can be found at www.eloquesthealthcare.com