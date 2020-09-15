Eloquest Healthcare and TillaCare Form New Partnership for UriCap™ Female Distribution in U.S. Acute Care Hospitals

FERNDALE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September 15th, 2019 FERNDALE, Mich. -- An innovative external female urinary management device designed to reduce the risk of catheter-associated urinary tract infection (CAUTI) will be introduced to the U.S. acute healthcare market this month as the result of a new partnership between Eloquest Healthcare®, Inc. and TillaCare™, Ltd.

UriCap™ Female is a non-invasive, leak-free, external urine collection device specifically designed to fit the female anatomy and connects to a standard urine drainage bag. It prevents contact between urine and skin and accurately monitors urine output and quality. UriCap provides a great alternative to the inappropriate use of indwelling urinary catheters, as well as diapers and pads, for the management of urinary incontinence. Unlike current market-leading options, UriCap does not require negative pressure, or “wall suction” to perform and requires replacement only daily instead of 2-3 times per day. Additionally, UriCap is latex free. These features can improve patient safety, reduce unnecessary patient contact, save staff time, and deliver cost avoidance related to reduced device waste. UriCap can be easily integrated into existing hospital protocols designed to mitigate CAUTI risk.

“The unique characteristics of the UriCap Female make it a great complement to our growing portfolio of brands that reduce the risk of hospital-acquired conditions. By implementing UriCap Female, hospitals can reduce their reliance on invasive Foley catheters which cause catheter-related urinary tract infections,” says Tim O’Halla, President and CEO of Eloquest Healthcare.

“Eloquest Healthcare’s focus on infection prevention in hospitals makes them an ideal partner for TillaCare, when we introduce the UriCap Female into the US hospital market,” says Dr. Michael Cohn, President and CEO at TillaCare Ltd. Dr. Cohn added that “The UriCap Female is only the first product, out of several, from our product platform that has the potential to deliver a better patient outcome in the health care system”.

About TillaCare

Founded in 2013 by experts in medicine and technology from Sweden and Israel, TillaCare's mission is to bring to market cutting edge urine collection for incontinent men & women that dramatically reduces health risks, costs, and increases comfort as well as preventing social isolation. More information can be found at www.tillacare.com

About Eloquest Healthcare

Eloquest Healthcare, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferndale Pharma Group, Inc. that is focused specifically on serving hospitals, their healthcare practitioners, and patients. Eloquest Healthcare delivers intuitive solutions that complement treatment protocols and address goals related to improving patient outcomes, quality of care delivered and cost avoidance. More information can be found at www.eloquesthealthcare.com.