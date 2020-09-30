Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US-2 truck warning system project starts Oct. 12 in Mackinac County

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Mackinac

HIGHWAY: US-2

CLOSEST TOWN: Epoufette

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, Oct. 12, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $748,000 to build right-turn lanes and truck warning systems on US-2 at Borgstrom Road and Sand Products Drive, Mackinac County. The project includes blinking "Trucks Entering Highway" signs at both locations, with sensors to activate the lights only when semi-trucks are at the intersections. Work also includes concrete curb and gutter, and pavement markings.  

Graymont Mine is using portions of Borgstrom Road and US-2 to haul raw material to a dock along US-2, resulting in an expected 200 truck trips per day in the area. MDOT partnered with Graymont on a Transportation Economic Development Fund (TEDF) grant to fund the project.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The project will require intermittent daytime closures of US-2 at the two project locations. One lane of alternating traffic will be maintained via traffic regulators. Work will require an 11-foot width restriction on US-2 at these two locations.

SAFETY BENEFITS: New turn lanes will allow trucks to make safer turns. The warning signs will alert motorists to truck traffic and increase safety.

US-2 truck warning system project starts Oct. 12 in Mackinac County

