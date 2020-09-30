Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-75 warning system, lighting upgrade project starts Oct. 5 in Chippewa County

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Chippewa

HIGHWAY: I-75

CLOSEST CITY: Sault Ste. Marie

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, Oct. 5, 2020

ESTIMATED INTERIM COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $422,000 to build a queue detection and warning system, and make freeway lighting upgrades on the approach to the International Bridge on northbound I-75 in the city of Sault Ste. Marie, Chippewa County. Landscaping and system testing and activation will be completed in spring 2021.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The project will require intermittent closures of the outside lane on both northbound and southbound I-75 from the 3 Mile Road overpass to the Easterday Avenue overpass. Work on this segment will require 12-foot width restrictions on northbound and southbound I-75. One lane will be open in each direction at all times.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will implement vehicle detection to activate warning flashers when traffic is backing up on I-75. Lighting upgrades will also increase safety and visibility in the area.

