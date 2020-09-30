ClickFold Plastics Establishing Operations in Lancaster County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – ClickFold Plastics, a custom plastics manufacturer, today announced plans to establish operations in Lancaster County. The $1.5 million investment will create 21 new jobs.

Founded in 2000, ClickFold Plastics designs and manufactures custom plastic parts including enclosures, housings, covers and panels, utilizing a proprietary process that eliminates the need for molds and tooling.

Located in Bailes Ridge Corporate Park in Indian Land, ClickFold Plastics’ new facility will be company-owned and include 15,000 square feet of manufacturing space to increase capacity.

The new facility is projected to be online by the fourth quarter of 2021. Individuals interested in joining the ClickFold Plastics team should call 844-649-8665 or email patrick@clickfold.com.

QUOTES

“ClickFold Plastics’ new facility will provide us with a much more conducive location and layout for our operation. We’ve experienced strong growth over the past 20 years, and the need for a new building had become paramount. Our growth to Bailes Ridge Corporate Park in Lancaster County provides us with easy access to two interstates and Charlotte Douglas International Airport, which are critical to our efficiency. The outstanding support the county and state economic development teams provided us with site selection, development issues and incentives was instrumental in ClickFold’s location decision and will allow us to open quickly and economically. We look forward to being in the building early next year.” -ClickFold Plastics CEO and Founder Patrick Oltmanns

“Today’s announcement is another win for South Carolina as we celebrate ClickFold Plastics’ decision to invest and create new jobs in Lancaster County. We look forward to watching this company establish and grow within our borders.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“All around South Carolina, businesses of all types are thriving, and today’s announcement by ClickFold Plastics is a testament to that. We congratulate this company and look forward to their continued growth for years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Lancaster County is pleased and excited that we will be the new home for ClickFold Plastics. Our excellent business climate and skilled workforce that supports a variety of manufacturers will be a significant benefit to ClickFold as they grow their operations. We welcome ClickFold to our community and greatly appreciate their decision to choose Lancaster County.” -Lancaster County Council Chairman Steve Harper

“ClickFold Plastics is an impressive company and I can’t wait to see them producing parts here in 2021. Mr. Oltmanns represents the type of visionary entrepreneur and business leader that has become synonymous with Lancaster County and made us a premier location for companies seeking to turn ‘their big dreams into realities.’ Lancaster County’s incredibly strong manufacturing sector will be getting a bit stronger with the addition of ClickFold Plastics.” -Lancaster County Department of Economic Development Executive Director Jamie Gilbert