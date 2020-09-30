COLUMBIA, S.C. – Pine View Buildings, an outdoor storage building manufacturer, today announced plans to establish operations in Barnwell County. The more than $1.4 million investment will create 55 new jobs.

Founded in 2013, Pine View Buildings is a family-owned business that offers a wide array of storage buildings that are customized for consumer needs.

Located at 990 West Main Street in Blackville, Pine View Buildings’ new facility will enable the company to increase manufacturing and storage capacity to meet consumer demand.

The new facility is projected to be operational by early October 2020. Individuals interested in joining the Pine View Buildings team should visit https://www.pineviewbuildings.com/contact.

QUOTES

“We look forward to creating quality employment opportunities for the people of Barnwell County. We are committed to learning together and creating a product we are all proud of.” -Pine View Buildings Owner Ervin Helmuth

“We welcome Pine View Buildings to South Carolina and celebrate the new jobs the company will create in Barnwell County. I look forward to watching this great company grow its footprint within our borders.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

"South Carolina continues to build on its success in the manufacturing sector, and Pine View Buildings establishing operations in Barnwell County provides another boost. Today's announcement further proves our pro-business efforts are paying off." -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

"Barnwell County is excited to welcome Pine View Buildings to Blackville. The capital investment and the creation of 55 jobs are very positive for our county in the current challenging environment." -Barnwell County Council Chairman Ben Kinlaw

“The announcement of Pine View Buildings is another example of great teamwork with SouthernCarolina Alliance, the South Carolina Department of Commerce and the Barnwell EDC. The jobs being created by Pine View Buildings are the ‘shot in the arm’ that the town of Blackville and Barnwell County needed to bring new opportunities to our people through new industries.” -Barnwell Economic Development Commission Chairman Will Kearse

“Pine View Buildings will be an asset to our industrial community, bringing 55 new jobs to Blackville and the surrounding region. We welcome this fine company, and we look forward to continuing our work with Mr. Helmuth as the company grows in Barnwell County.” -SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman Marty Sauls