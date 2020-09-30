Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fish Managers Busy Sampling Regional Waters

Mark Gocke, Public Information Specialist, 307-249-5811

September 30, 2020

G&F keeping tabs on your local fisheries!

Jackson - The Jackson fish crew is busy getting around to as many local waters as possible collecting samples of fish to monitor population trends and check their general health. Fish biologists, along with their two seasonal technicians, have to move quickly to take advantage of Wyoming's relatively short field season. Soon the snow will begin to fly and fish managers will get to sit down an analyze all the data collected during the summer months to see if they feel any fishing seasons could use adjusting. So far, they say the local fisheries are looking A-Ok, so anglers should get out and do some sampling of their own!

Jackson Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator Chris Wight nets a nice cutty from Flat Creek on the National Elk Refuge.

Jackson Fish Biologist Clark Johnson prepares to release a hefty Snake River cutthroat trout back into Flat Creek on the National Elk Refuge recently. 

- WGFD -

 

