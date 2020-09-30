New routing for vehicle and bike offloading at Colman Dock next week

WSF media hotline, 206-402-8070

Temporary traffic change begins Monday, Oct. 5 through summer 2021

SEATTLE – Riders at Washington State Ferries’ Colman Dock should prepare for a new route to access city streets for vehicles and bikes due to closure of the Marion Street exit next week.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 5, traffic will be routed to Yesler Way, which may cause delays offloading ferries during peak times. This closure will last through late summer 2021 and will allow contractor crews to build a new trestle at the Marion Street exit.

There will be no changes for walk-on passengers.

Know before you go Check VesselWatch to get real-time status of a ferry’s location on the route.

Colman Dock is Washington’s largest ferry terminal and supports transportation across Puget Sound between downtown Seattle and communities in Kitsap County and the Olympic Peninsula. In 2019, more than 9 million people used the terminal, which is aging and vulnerable to earthquake damage. Construction to replace the terminal began in August 2017 and will continue until 2023.

WSF, a division of the Washington State Department of Transportation, is the largest ferry system in the U.S. and safely and efficiently carries nearly 24 million people a year through some of the most majestic scenery in the world.