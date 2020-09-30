Success: 55th Annual Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup is a 'Perfect' Weekend

September 30, 2020

CUSTER, S.D. - Over 20,500 visitors attended the 55th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park last Friday morning, watching as 60 horseback riders wrangled the herd of 1,400 bison into the corrals for their annual health check.

Custer State Park also hosted its three-day arts festival in conjunction with the Buffalo Roundup. Visitors enjoyed a variety of entertainment under the big top, including educational programs and vendors from all over the country. "It was another perfect Buffalo Roundup weekend in Custer State Park," said park superintendent Matt Snyder. "We had three great days of weather, a hot air balloon night glow for the first time ever at the Arts Festival, and we were able to livestream the Roundup to over 100,000 people who could not be here in person to view it. More importantly, all of our bison and riders made it to the corrals safely, so the event was a huge success."

The annual Roundup serves as a tool to help manage the park's buffalo herd. Approximately 400 bison will be sold at the park's annual auction on Saturday, Nov. 7. For more information on the auction, contact the park at 605.255.4515 or email CusterStatePark@state.sd.us.

Upcoming Buffalo Roundups will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, and Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.