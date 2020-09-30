Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 913 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,964 in the last 365 days.

We’re All Innovating Contest celebrates small business creativity amid COVID-19 pandemic

WEDC is sponsoring the We’re All Innovating Contest to recognize and promote the creative ways startups and small businesses are adapting to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The contest will provide a total of $3 million to approximately 195 winners selected through a competitive process to support new business models and technological innovations, from specific health-related solutions to technology that addresses how we’re changing the way we live, learn and work. Top winners in the categories will receive a maximum of $68,000 to take their ideas forward.

The contest aims to provide funding for both new and existing companies that have introduced innovations responding to direct health and economic impacts of COVID-19; launching new innovations, including business models and best practices for operating during COVID-19; and providing access to capital statewide, including rurally located and ethnically diverse entrepreneurs.

Funding for the contest will come from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The competition is open to new and established businesses with 50 or fewer employees.

Businesses may enter in one of the following categories of innovation:

  • Technology innovation to address COVID-19 impacts on health
  • Technology innovation to address COVID-19 impacts on businesses
  • Service and business operation innovations to respond to COVID-19 disruption

The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

Learn more or enter the We’re All Innovating Contest.

You just read:

We’re All Innovating Contest celebrates small business creativity amid COVID-19 pandemic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.