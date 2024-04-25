Gov. Evers, WEDC Announce Nestlé Purina’s $195 Million Expansion of Jefferson Factory

Project will create 100 new high-paying jobs, qualify for up to $1.7 million in performance-based incentives

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced today that Nestlé Purina PetCare Company, which feeds more than 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year, is expanding its production facility in Jefferson—a $195 million project that is expected to bring an additional 100 jobs to the community it has called home since 1910.

“We are thrilled that Nestlé Purina is moving forward with expanding its Jefferson facility and that we could be a partner in helping support this effort, which will bring roughly 100 new jobs to the community,” said Gov. Evers. “Nestlé Purina has a more than 100-year history in our state, and we are excited to celebrate this world-class brand’s commitment to seeing many more years of continued success and local economic development in Wisconsin.”

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is supporting the project by authorizing up to $1.7 million in performance-based business development tax credits over the next five years. The actual amount of tax credits Purina will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created and the amount of capital investment during that period.

Purina’s $195 million project will increase production of wet pet food brands in Jefferson by nearly 50 percent, including Pro Plan, Fancy Feast, and Beneful IncrediBites, and add 35,000 square feet to the facility. Purina has operated in Jefferson for nearly 115 years and today employs more than 250 local associates.

“Investing in our Jefferson factory deepens our roots in the community while helping us provide pet owners across the northern part of the United States with the trusted, science-based pet foods their dogs and cats love,” said Purina’s Chief Technical Officer Nolan Terry. “We remain focused on safety, quality, and sustainability in our operations and appreciate the state and local partners who have supported our continued growth.”

The expansion is part of a larger growth strategy for the pet care company, which recently celebrated the grand opening of a new dry pet food facility in Eden, North Carolina, and completed expansion to its King William, Virginia, litter factory. Between 2020 and 2025, Nestlé is on track to invest $2 billion in Purina’s factory and capital expansion projects to enhance its pet food manufacturing footprint.

“Nestlé Purina is an iconic global brand whose continued investment in Wisconsin underscores our state’s ability to compete on the world stage,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “This is a huge win for our state and for the people of Jefferson and surrounding communities.”

The city of Jefferson has created a tax incremental financing district providing up to $2 million in assistance to the company for project costs over a 20-year period.

“The expansion of Nestlé Purina’s facility is a testament to the strong relationship between our city and the business community,” said Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann. “We applaud Nestlé Purina for its continued investment in Jefferson, which will enhance our economic vitality and create a more promising future for all who call our city home.”

Original press release from Gov. Evers office is available here.