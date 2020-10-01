Doctors On Call Maui Opens a Rapid COVID Testing Center
The Rapid COVID-19 test is only available on Maui at Doctors On Call. Accurate, and rapid, it provides COVID-19 test results to patients within an hour.
With the Rapid COVID test, our goal is to help local businesses and the visitor industry open safely. It's ideal for identifying COVID Positive individuals in the workplace, schools and the community.”KAHULUI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doctors On Call, Maui’s Urgent Care, is opening a Rapid COVID Testing Center in Kahului. Beginning October 5, 2020, Rapid Tests will be offered Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointments will be needed. Those desiring a test will simply fill out the appropriate forms, present the required documents and the test will be conducted at their car by a nurse. Results will be delivered via telemedicine within an hour.
The Rapid Test is FDA approved and has an accuracy rate comparable to the PCR test. It is covered by HMSA/BCBS PPO & HMO, HMAA, Kaiser, UHA and Medicare. For all others the cost will be $83, paid at the time of service by credit card, no cash accepted.
“Residents and visitors will now be able to take appropriate steps for health and safety for their families, their community, and themselves with affordable and readily available tests,” stated Paige Williams, Managing Director of Doctors On Call.
“In offering the Rapid COVID test, our goal is to help local businesses and the visitor industry open safely. It is ideal for quickly identifying COVID Positive individuals in the workplace, in schools, and in the community,” said Dr. James Barahal, co-founder of Doctors On Call Maui.
Here are the specific details:
What: Rapid COVID-19 testing without an appointment
When: Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Where: Doctors On Call Maui Rapid COVID Testing Center, 22 Hana Highway, Kahului, HI 96732
How: To be tested, drive to the parking lot, come to the door to receive the forms, return to your car.
Alternately the COVID-19 forms may be downloaded HERE. Once downloaded, print, fill out and bring forms with you.
Bring: Valid I.D., Health Insurance Card, credit card for payment of $83.
Next: Doctors On Call will call you with your results within one hour.
If you have questions, call 808-667-7676 and speak to a receptionist.
Doctors On Call Maui
Times Market Place
3350 Lower Honoapiilani Road, #211
Lahaina, HI 96761
Phone: 808-667-7676
Website: docmaui.com
