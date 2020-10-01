Doctors On Call Maui Opens a Rapid COVID Testing Center

Doctors On Call Maui Rapid COVID Testing Center

The Rapid COVID-19 test is only available on Maui at Doctors On Call. Accurate, and rapid, it provides COVID-19 test results to patients within an hour.

With the Rapid COVID test, our goal is to help local businesses and the visitor industry open safely. It's ideal for identifying COVID Positive individuals in the workplace, schools and the community.” — Dr. James Barahal, co-founder of Doctors On Call Maui