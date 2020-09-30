ShowStoppers® TV introduces Taiwan tech -- wearable air purifier, car karaoke & robots against Covid

AUSTIN, TX, USA, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today’s online broadcast of ShowStoppers® TV, http://www.showstoppers.com, introduced the world’s smallest and only wearable air purifier for kids, karaoke tech for singing in the car, and robots against Covid.

Streaming live, the episode connected four winners of the Taiwan Excellence Awards with tech and tools for work, home and play to technology and business journalists around the globe:

• Carkit AI, http://www.carkit-ai.com – the first car karaoke system with a hands-free, long-range mic that allows drivers and passengers to sing together while socially distancing – with an intuitive, fast, natural, versatile voice assistant that supports Siri and Google Assistant.

• Ible Technology, http://www.ible-tech.com – the world’s smallest and only wearable air purifier, designed to reduce exposure to pollutants and pollens for kids ages 3 to 10.

• New Era AI Robotic, http://www.neweraai.com – smart healthcare solutions for the Covid-19 era -- five smart robots that among other things use ultraviolet light to disinfect public areas; protect nurses from infection by talking with patients; and use thermal cameras and facial recognition to detect infections in public spaces.

• QNAP, http://www.qnap.com – a human-centered service robot, KoiBot, that harnesses voice control, facial recognition and real-time translation to reduce physical contact in distance learning, smart healthcare, epidemic prevention, video conferencing and other applications.

The broadcast episodes are online editions of the in-person press events that ShowStoppers organizes at CES, IFA, Mobile World Congress, CEATEC, NAB Show and other tradeshows around the world – the first series of showcase events streaming on the digital screen as a new platform for multiple companies to launch products and services, meet the press, and generate coverage.

Today’s episode of ShowStoppers TV was moderated by Nicole Scott, editor of mobilegeeks.com. Scott is “a technology journalist with a passion for the future of mobility. It started with the Netbook and how it changed the way we worked and has evolved to include how technology is changing the way we move. She was based in Taiwan for a decade. A year ago she moved to Germany to be closer to the automotive industry and European mobility scene. She publishes in English and German.”

About ShowStoppers

ShowStoppers TV premiered 2 Apr. 2020 and is a new online broadcast edition of the industry-leading in-person events that ShowStoppers produces around the world.

Now in its 25th year, ShowStoppers, http://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CES, CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with MWC and CEATEC; and produces events during CES and other tradeshows.

To demo your new tech and meet the press at ShowStoppers press events online at ShowStoppers TV and in-person around the world, contact Lauren Merel, mailto:lauren@showstoppers.com, +1 908-692-6068.