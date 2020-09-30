Muvi Billing Allows Users to Integrate Their Preferred Payment Gateway

NEW YORK, US, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Muvi Billing, the leading subscription management platform in its latest release, has announced a feature that lets users integrate their choice of payment gateways to handle the unique requirements of one-time payment & recurring billing. For the uninitiated, Muvi Billing, introduced earlier this year, gained instant attention during its release for its comprehensive 17+ payment gateway support, the highest in the SaaS billing space.

With this feature, users can either request the Muvi Billing team to add their preferred gateway partner to the billing engine or can have their in-house IT team to integrate, cutting development cost.

“Back in February, when we released Muvi Billing, our initial customers were instrumental in making us understand the operational challenges,” says Saurabh Dey, Head of Marketing, Muvi. “Today, our customers can completely automate their operational side of billing management such as trial management, freemium, subscription, scheduling, auto-execution of billing logic, collections, invoicing, discounting, taxation, detailed reporting of performance metrics, and more securely in an enterprise setup,” adds Dey.

Muvi Billing has been the first choice among SMBs for providing powerful features at one base price. Features such as multi-currency & multi-language support, carrier billing options save businesses from costly integrations.

Muvi Billing, like Muvi's other trademark OTT solutions, is instantly deployable and available for "an all feature access" 14-Day Free Trial.

About Muvi:

Muvi LLC is a prominent product-based SaaS company based out of New York. The company provides a cloud-hosted streaming platform and end-to-end solutions for video/audio content owners, broadcasters, TV networks, and content aggregators to launch their own-branded, multi-screen, multi-format OTT streaming service such as Netflix, Prime Video, Spotify, Deezer, etc. that can offer both Live & On-Demand content and be delivered across Web, Mobile, and TV instantly.

The company has gained international recognition in the audio/video streaming space and is trusted by 350+ clients in over 50 countries across territories including North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle-East, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

For more information on Muvi LLC, visit www.muvi.com

Muvi Billing - Best Subscription and SaaS Billing Software