Help Protect New Hampshire’s Wild Resources by Reporting Wildlife Crime

CONTACT: Major David Walsh: (603) 271-3128 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 September 30, 2020

Concord, NH – New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers encourage the public to help protect the Granite State’s wild resources by reporting wildlife crime during the fall hunting seasons and throughout the year.

If you are aware of poaching, trespassing, destruction of property, littering, or theft, please call Operation Game Thief immediately. If you see someone taking an over-limit number of fish, shooting an animal out of season, shooting from the road, or leaving trash in an area where they have been hunting or fishing, let Operation Game Thief know about it.

You can report violations to Fish and Game’s Operation Game Thief online anytime at www.wildnh.com/ogt, or call the 24-hour hotline at 1-800-344-4262. Confidentiality is guaranteed. Rewards are paid for tips that lead to arrest or citation.

The hotline is for reports of wildlife crime. It is not intended for general calls about nuisance wildlife, road-kill animals, or questions about hunting and fishing regulations.

If you witness a crime and file a report, please include as much of the following information as possible: date, time, and type of violation, vehicle description and license plate number, road or route name, travel direction, and description of person(s).

“Each of our Conservation Officers covers a lot of territory and they are spread very thin, so information reported by the public through Operation Game Thief can really make a difference in protecting the natural resources that are there for all of us to enjoy,” said Fish and Game Major David Walsh, who coordinates the Operation Game Thief Program in New Hampshire.

To learn more about Operation Game Thief or to report a wildlife crime online, visit www.wildnh.com/ogt.

