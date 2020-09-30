Route 3026 Millers Run Road Railroad Maintenance begins Thursday in South Fayette

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of Millers Run Road (Route 3026) in South Fayette Township, Allegheny County, will begin Thursday, October 1 weather permitting.

Millers Run Road will close to traffic at 8 a.m. Thursday continuously through 5 p.m. Sunday, November 1 as crews conduct maintenance to an overhead railroad structure between Sygan Road and Presto Sygan Road. Traffic will be detoured using Millers Run Road (Route 3026) and Route 50.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information, contact Jon Rider at 724-502-0030 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

