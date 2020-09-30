CFO Patronis Highlights Liability Protections Efforts at EFI Board Meeting

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 30, 2020 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com , 850.413.2842TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Today, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis spoke at Enterprise Florida, Inc.’s (EFI) September virtual board meeting where he emphasized the need for COVID-19 liability protections for businesses. At the meeting the CFO highlighted his recently released guiding principles, which can be viewed HERE. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “As we try to get Florida’s economy up and running, COVID liability protections are vital to give businesses the extra confidence to move forward without the fear of being punished. We have been strongly advocating for these protections in the upcoming legislative session, so we don’t have a crazy ‘sue and settle’ type of environment. By providing businesses this kind of peace of mind, we will then encourage businesses to advocate and spend money in ways to jumpstart our economy.” ###

