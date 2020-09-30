Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 909 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,954 in the last 365 days.

CFO Patronis Highlights Liability Protections Efforts at EFI Board Meeting

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 30, 2020 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com, 850.413.2842   CFO Patronis Highlights Liability Protections Efforts at EFI Board Meeting   TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Today, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis spoke at Enterprise Florida, Inc.’s (EFI) September virtual board meeting where he emphasized the need for COVID-19 liability protections for businesses. At the meeting the CFO highlighted his recently released guiding principles, which can be viewed HERE.   CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “As we try to get Florida’s economy up and running, COVID liability protections are vital to give businesses the extra confidence to move forward without the fear of being punished. We have been strongly advocating for these protections in the upcoming legislative session, so we don’t have a crazy ‘sue and settle’ type of environment. By providing businesses this kind of peace of mind, we will then encourage businesses to advocate and spend money in ways to jumpstart our economy.”   ###

 About CFO Jimmy Patronis  Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).

You just read:

CFO Patronis Highlights Liability Protections Efforts at EFI Board Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.