Shaftsbury Barracks// 2 Car Rollover Crash

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 20B303241

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: September 30, 2020, at approximately 1200 hours

STREET: VT RT 9

TOWN: Woodford, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Notch Road / Rock Cuts

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Alan G. Mack

AGE: 64

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda

VEHICLE MODEL: MZ3

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected

HOSPITAL: SVMC

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Martin J. Jacobs

AGE: 62

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Searsburg, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Chev

VEHICLE MODEL: Impala

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: No

HOSPITAL: No

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On September 30, 2020, at approximately 1200 hours, Troopers at the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a two- vehicle rollover crash on VT RT 9, in the Town of Woodford, Vermont.

Investigation revealed OP #1 (Mack) was travelling west on VT RT 9, when he lost control of VH#1 and crossed over into the eastbound lane of travel. VH #1 collided with VH#2, resulting in VH#2 overturning off the eastbound shoulder of the roadway. OP#1 sustained suspected minor injuries and was transported to SVMC for further evaluation.

This section of VT RT 9 is currently closed and suspected to open shortly. The Vermont State Police were assisted by Bennington Fire, Rescue, and Police services during this crash.

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: No

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

