- What are the hottest jobs available?

SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 30, 2020) — Many individuals receiving unemployment benefits today may no longer be eligible after December 31, 2020, when the federal emergency extension of benefits ends. The Department of Workforce Services doesn’t want anyone to wait until this date to find their next job opportunity. Today, the department launched the UT Job Support media campaign and the new Hot Jobs web portal to help connect people to jobs that are available today.

“The impact of the pandemic has left many scrambling for employment as their previous line of work seeks to recover from the pandemic. The challenge becomes real when they may not be able to return to work before their benefits run out,” said Lt. Governor Spencer Cox. “We don’t want anyone left standing on January 1 with no benefits and no job. There are opportunities out there in multiple industries that are hiring today. We just need to connect people to these opportunities.”

The UT Job Support campaign will help spread the message of the importance of not waiting for your benefits to run out and to start looking for job opportunities that are available right now. Workforce Services will have a series of television spots, online ads, outdoor billboards and radio ads to help connect people to the new Hot Jobs web portal at jobs.utah.gov. Industry organizations with employers that are hiring have helped identify the top five jobs that have openings. These jobs are listed along with employers that have jobs posted in the following industries: construction, finance and banking, health, manufacturing, advanced manufacturing, information technology, and life sciences.

“The key to Utah’s economic recovery is getting people employed,” said Taylor Randall, Economic Recovery Lead for Utah’s Unified Response Team and Dean of the David Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah. “This happens by strengthening consumer confidence and connecting people to the jobs that are available. In some cases, this means taking advantage of what is available rather than waiting for previous employment to come back.”

The full UT Job Support tool kit with creative files are available to the media upon request. The hottest jobs available can be found at jobs.utah.gov.

###