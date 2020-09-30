Hunt County traffic signals

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that work to upgrade traffic signals along portions of US 69 and State Highway 34 in Hunt County is slated to begin Oct. 19.

The contractor, Siemens Mobility Inc., was granted 150 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $1 million. The contractor anticipates setting barricades for this project the week of Oct. 12, officials said.

The contractor will upgrade traffic signals on US 69 from US 380 to FM 1570; State Highway 34 from FM 1570 to Stanford Street; and on SH 34 from Panther Path to Spur 64. This work will require the contractor to close some traffic lanes at these locations for a short period of time, so some temporary travel delays for motorists are expected, officials said.

Motorists who travel regularly in these areas should remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.