Maryland Department of Agriculture Accepting Proposals for 2021 Animal Waste Technology Grants 

September 30, 2020

ANNAPOLIS, MD — The Maryland Department of Agriculture is accepting FY 2021 grant proposals for the department’s Animal Waste Technology Fund. Vendors, businesses, and individuals offering technologies that can demonstrate innovative, economically-feasible animal waste projects should apply.

Maryland’s Animal Waste Technology Fund has $3.35 million to invest in innovative technologies during FY 2021, which ends June 30, 2021. There are no maximum or minimum request amounts. Animal waste technology projects that are cost-effective, proven, innovative, and adaptable to Maryland will be considered. Projects or products that demonstrate technologies that are already commercialized are also eligible.

New this year, innovative technology proposals that treat animal waste streams, in addition to animal manure, will be accepted. Examples include dairy wastewater, poultry processing waste, and livestock mortality among others.

Prospective applicants can read the full requirements and evaluation criteria for the Animal Waste Technology Grants on the department’s website. Proposals should be submitted by Dec. 31, 2020 at 4 p.m. to:

Alisha Mulkey Maryland Department of Agriculture Office of Resource Conservation 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway Annapolis, Maryland 21401 alisha.mulkey@maryland.gov

Maryland and the other Bay watershed states are working to meet nitrogen, phosphorus, and sediment reduction targets needed to restore the health of the Chesapeake Bay by 2025. Maryland farmers play a key role in helping the state clean up the Bay. They follow nutrient management plans when fertilizing crops and are implementing phased-in phosphorus management regulations that may limit their use of manure as a nutrient source.

To help producers comply with its new phosphorus management regulations and remain profitable, Maryland is investing in innovative technologies that add value to the farm business model.

Established in 2013, the Animal Waste Technology Fund provides grants to companies that demonstrate new technologies on farms and provide alternative strategies for managing animal manure. These technologies may generate energy from animal manure, reduce on-farm waste in local streams, and repurpose manure by creating marketable fertilizer and other products and by-products. Funding support for the Animal Waste Technology Fund is provided by the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund and the Maryland Energy Administration.

For more information, visit the Animal Waste Technology Grants’ website or contact Alisha Mulkey at 410-841-5863 or alisha.mulkey@maryland.gov.

# # #

