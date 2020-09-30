Bridge replacement work requires closing portion of I-75 in Detroit this weekend

Contact:

Agency:

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107Transportation

September 30, 2020 -- Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contract crews are replacing the Milwaukee Street overpass above I-75 in Detroit, and this project will hit another milestone this weekend when crews install new bridge beams. To accomplish this, both directions of I-75 will be closed between I-94 and M-8 (Davison Freeway) starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct, 2. Both directions of I-75 will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct.5.

During the closure, the posted detour for northbound I-75 follows westbound I-94, northbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway), and eastbound M-8 back to northbound I-75. Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound M-8 to southbound M-10, back to southbound I-75.

The following ramps will close starting at 8 p.m. on Friday:

- Eastbound and westbound M-8 to southbound I-75, - Holbrook Avenue to southbound I-75, - Clay Street to southbound I-75, - Eastbound and westbound I-94 to northbound I-75, and - Warren Avenue to northbound I-75.

All ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5.