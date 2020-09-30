Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 904 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,868 in the last 365 days.

Bridge replacement work requires closing portion of I-75 in Detroit this weekend

Contact: Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107 Agency: Transportation

Fast facts: - MDOT is replacing the Milwaukee Street overpass above I-75. - Installing bridge beams requires a weekend closure of I-75 between I-94 and M-8 (Davison Freeway) starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2. - Both directions of I-75 will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5.

September 30, 2020 -- Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contract crews are replacing the Milwaukee Street overpass above I-75 in Detroit, and this project will hit another milestone this weekend when crews install new bridge beams. To accomplish this, both directions of I-75 will be closed between I-94 and M-8 (Davison Freeway) starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct, 2. Both directions of I-75 will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct.5.   

During the closure, the posted detour for northbound I-75 follows westbound I-94, northbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway), and eastbound M-8 back to northbound I-75. Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound M-8 to southbound M-10, back to southbound I-75.

The following ramps will close starting at 8 p.m. on Friday:

- Eastbound and westbound M-8 to southbound I-75, - Holbrook Avenue to southbound I-75, - Clay Street to southbound I-75, - Eastbound and westbound I-94 to northbound I-75, and - Warren Avenue to northbound I-75.

All ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5.   

You just read:

Bridge replacement work requires closing portion of I-75 in Detroit this weekend

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.