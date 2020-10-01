Destroke Launches New App for Stroke Detection
Destroke has created a new automated clinical stroke detection mobile app for patients, their loved ones, and healthcare providers to improve the way stroke is diagnosed.
Destroke is the first-ever mobile app to offer automated clinical stroke detection using the validated National Institutes of Health stroke scale
Clinical Grade Test Powered by AI, Facial Recognition, will Detect Subtle Signs of Stroke Based on NIH Stroke Scale
”Destroke is a new, automated way to do exactly what we do in the hospital when we see stroke patients: performing the validated National Institutes of Health stroke scale,” says Evan Noch, MD, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Destroke, and co-investigator of the app’s phase 1 clinical trial program at Weill Cornell Medicine and New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York.
The Destroke app works by using face, speech, and motion analysis technologies to identify the signs of stroke as denoted by the NIH stroke scale, such as drooping of the mouth on one side, a telltale sign of an emergency. Destroke allows for immediate communication of health information among patients, caregivers, and medical professionals to provide streamlined healthcare and peace of mind — and on a level of detection that can evade most people. Based on the company’s market research, Destroke could save an estimated $10,000 per case because of the faster detection time, helping to improve outcomes.
“There is a major deficiency in the way stroke is diagnosed in this country. Stroke detection by patients and loved ones is based on national stroke awareness campaigns that use metrics like facial symmetry and language,” Noch says. “While awareness is the first step, signs like subtle weakness on one side can be really hard for people to recognize, meaning treatment often comes too late for the patient. Destroke is based on leading research by neurologists to pinpoint stroke quickly and effectively.”
Beyond stroke detection, Destroke can also serve as a monitor for everyday health. Users can self-report medications taken, risk factors, and chronic conditions, and can use the app to monitor their neurological exam over time.
“A patient who has had orthopedic surgery in the shoulder might not be able to lift her arm, stroke or not,” says Noch. The app records baseline abnormalities like these that it takes into account when calculating a stroke score.
When a patient may be having a stroke, they or their loved one can open the app and begin the stroke assessment. The app automatically records a patient’s facial symmetry, movements of their arms and legs, and speech and language abilities to determine whether they are experiencing a stroke. The app then gives patients the option to retake the test if there are subtle abnormalities, connects them to a telestroke provider if they need further input on their symptoms, or directly calls 911 to deliver this information to EMTs and medical professionals to ensure rapid medical evaluation. (The clinical trial is testing the algorithms the app uses to make its assessment.) The app also asks for key contact information, including primary care physicians, family members, and outside caregivers.
While anyone can benefit from Destroke, stroke survivors and patients who are in high-risk categories (such as having high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, or being a smoker) should especially consider downloading the app. The sense that Destroke gives users that someone is watching out for them can help incentivize people to take an active role in their health, as they feel more in charge of preventative care and maintenance. Later versions of the app will include a social media and community component to encourage stroke awareness and healthy habits among users.
The app is undergoing Phase 1 clinical and market analysis, which is scheduled to conclude in 2021. Anyone interested in Destroke’s research or technology is encouraged to learn more on Destroke’s website, de-stroke.com.
Destroke is the first-ever mobile app to offer automated clinical stroke detection using the validated National Institutes of Health stroke scale, the same rubric for diagnosing stroke used by neurologists and emergency room physicians. Using camera and voice recognition technologies to analyze face, speech, and motion, the app delivers immediate alerts to healthcare providers, giving patients, family members, and caregivers peace of mind and first-line defense against a condition that affects some 15 million people in the world per year. The project is presently in Phase 1 clinical and market analysis. To learn more about the project, visit de-stroke.com.
