Destroke Launches New App for Stroke Detection

Destroke has created a new automated clinical stroke detection mobile app for patients, their loved ones, and healthcare providers to improve the way stroke is diagnosed.

Destroke is the first-ever mobile app to offer automated clinical stroke detection using the validated National Institutes of Health stroke scale

The Destroke app works by using face, speech, and motion analysis technologies to identify the signs of stroke as denoted by the NIH stroke scale, such as drooping of the mouth on one side, a telltale sign of an emergency.