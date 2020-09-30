Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Construction complete at Walker Jenkins Lake PAA

Laramie - A construction project at Walker Jenkins Lake Public Access Area north of Medicine Bow has been completed and the main parking lot is once again open for use. A secondary parking area will remain in place off County Road 2E, Shirley Ridge Road. The project consisted of adding structures to the Little Medicine Bow River to stop a head-cut from working its way upstream. 

