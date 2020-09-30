Play & Pandemic at M2Moms® - How Brands Can Help Families Now
New survey reveals family uncertainty and brand opportunity.
The survey showed how brands can go from theory to practice, with insights from the lived experience of moms and dads, and their kids. It revealed a strategy, a rules for the road ahead for brands.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As this year’s surreal summer was underway, M2Moms® contributor Amy Henry, a recognized youth and family expert and Founder & President of FlashLight Insights, fielded a FlashPulse among parents from across the U.S. According to Henry, “We heard loudly and clearly that the return to play makes parents feel like a new bike rider…Wobbly. Worried they might fall. Concerned about injury. Watching their feet instead of the road ahead. The research also showed how brands can go from theory to practice, with insights from the lived experience of moms and dads, and their kids. It revealed a strategy, a rules for the road ahead for brands, companies and organizations who are on this ride with families.”
— Amy Henry, President, Flashlight Insights
According to McCann, Founder and Producer of M2Moms®,” This new survey is the basis of the second part of Amy’s M2Moms® series called The Training Wheel Strategy – How Brands Can Support a Return to Play. M2Moms® – The Constant Conference is a 24/7 online executive learning forum dedicated to helping marketers build better business with moms and families.”
Henry continued, “The survey showed just as parents do when their child is in bike ‘training’ stages … brands and organizations should be watching carefully…not just to monitor safety but perhaps as importantly, to watch for growth. Because, as important as the confidence kids get from training wheels is the confidence that they get when they’re removed. The timing is critical – wait too long and kids depend on them. Remove too early and kids might lose their groove. Conversations with kids and families matter more than ever. And nimble ones – with both speed and an appreciation for nuance – have never been more critical. Plus, with school starting, remember to help parents infuse some play into the rituals they’re creating for their kids’ day-to-day lives, whether that’s at home, in school in a new way, or something in between.”
McCann added, “Amy’s two part presentation is available on M2Moms®. Other new content includes: How-to advice on avoiding the “7 Mistakes Brands Make When Marketing to Moms”; “Black Lives Matter At Home Too ”; surprising research results on “Women Gamers”; the latest news, innovations and trends on parents & families; an unmatched compendium of mom-marketing-focused data; presentations; best in business reads on Madd About Books; and to help Members work out those WFH kinks an ongoing series of “Moves that Stretch” with Stephanie Bittner, founder of Bittner Movement.”
