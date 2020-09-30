Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US-41 resurfacing in Hancock starts Oct. 5

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Houghton

HIGHWAY: US-41 (Hancock Street)

CLOSEST CITY: Hancock

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, Oct. 5, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $1.4 million to resurface three segments of highway in and around Hancock in Houghton County. US-41 (Hancock Street) will be resurfaced from east of the M-203 intersection to Reservation Street. Milling and asphalt paving will be done at night. Minor concrete work and storm sewer repairs will be done during the day. Two other segments on M-203 and M-26 will be completed next year. This project includes a three-year materials and workmanship warranty.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The work will require single-lane closures with traffic shifts.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety for motorists.

