M-43 resurfacing project in Ingham County begins tomorrow

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Ingham

HIGHWAY: M-43

CLOSEST CITES: Lansing East Lansing

START DATE: 6 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $250,000 to perform resurfacing and pavement markings on westbound M-43 from Coolidge Road to Homer Street in Lansing.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single and double-lane closures on westbound M-43 from Coolidge Road to Homer Street. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will provide a smoother driving surface, increasing safety and integrity.