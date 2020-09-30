Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 900 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,774 in the last 365 days.

M-43 resurfacing project in Ingham County begins tomorrow

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Ingham

HIGHWAY:                                    M-43

CLOSEST CITES:                  Lansing East Lansing

START DATE:     6 a.m.  Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020        

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $250,000 to perform resurfacing and pavement markings on westbound M-43 from Coolidge Road to Homer Street in Lansing.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single and double-lane closures on westbound M-43 from Coolidge Road to Homer Street. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will provide a smoother driving surface, increasing safety and integrity.

You just read:

M-43 resurfacing project in Ingham County begins tomorrow

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.