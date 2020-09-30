TDOC Carries Out Second Phase Of Operation Clean Sweep

MORGAN COUNTY – Three people have been arrested after a special operation by the Tennessee Department of Correction’s Office of Investigations & Conduct (OIC). TDOC special agents began apprehending individuals indicted by the Morgan County Grand Jury earlier this week. Agents received warrants for the arrests of 16 individuals whose indictments stem from a year-long investigation conducted by OIC’s Investigative Unit and Morgan County Correctional Complex (MCCX) Internal Affairs division. The individuals were indicted on charges that include official misconduct, aggravated assault, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, and conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility, and possession of schedule I, II, and III narcotics.

TDOC Special Agents teamed up with local law enforcement agencies in Davidson, Morgan, Roane, and Wilson County netting the following arrests:

Bianca Tucker - two counts of contraband in a penal facility; one count each of possession of schedule II, schedule IV and schedule VI drugs.

Susan Deering – introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

Estil Privett – two counts of official misconduct, two counts of assault with bodily injury.

“This operation is a perfect example of our Department’s efforts to enhance public safety in Tennessee,” Commissioner Tony Parker said. “We will continue to work with our judicial partners to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law anyone who threatens the safety and security of our prisons.”

Special agents are still investigating leads regarding four more individuals and nine of the suspects are currently incarcerated.

We’d like to express our appreciation to the Morgan, Montgomery County, Wilson, Davidson, Scott, and Roane County Sheriff’s Departments and the Tennessee Highway Patrol for their assistance during this operation.