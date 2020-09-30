CFO Jimmy Patronis Announces Workers’ Compensation Premium Fraud Arrest in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced the arrest of Everardo Borettini, the owner of EFC Construction Corporation, for workers' compensation premium fraud for allegedly concealing payroll information to avoid paying more than $95,000 in workers’ compensation premiums. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Businesses having the appropriate coverage for their employees is extremely important and avoiding carrying adequate workers’ compensation insurance is a crime, placing injured workers at risk and ultimately inflating insurance rates for honest businesses. I appreciate the outstanding work of our dedicated insurance fraud detectives and urge anyone that suspects insurance fraud to report it to FraudFreeFlorida.com.” An investigation by CFO Patronis’ Bureau of Investigative and Forensic Services, Division of Workers’ Compensation Fraud discovered Borettini allegedly concealed payroll information to avoid paying higher workers’ compensation premiums. The investigation revealed that EFC Construction Corporation allegedly conducted more than $1.5 million in payroll during the policy period but Borettini originally reported an annual estimated remuneration of $68,648 in payroll on their workers' compensation insurance policy, effectively avoiding more than $95,000 in workers’ compensation premiums. Everardo Borettini surrendered himself to CFO Patronis’ fraud detectives on September 24 and was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County. Borettini faces charges of workers' compensation premium fraud, grand theft and organized scheme to defraud. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison. Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

