InfinCE Unveils Significant Enhancements to its Platform
InfinCE’s new enhancements aim at refactoring functionality and performance to emerge as a complete enterprise cloud suite for businesses.
With this platform upgrade, we broaden InfinCE’s capabilities by refactoring its features to transform it into a complete enterprise suite that business owners and their workforce can always rely on.”WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, USA, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InfinCE, the comprehensive enterprise cloud platform developed by Fingent, announced today a series of major platform enhancements, including feature-wise additions and a refined user interface designed to improve functionality, usability, and performance. The new platform enhancements highlight InfinCE’s core capabilities that enable businesses to seamlessly collaborate, consolidate their preferred business applications, and control entire IT assets - server, storage, and employees from one place.
— Stephen Cummings, Senior Vice President - Business Development, Fingent
InfinCE offers whatever is needed for new business owners to kick-start their business.
It is relatively quick and easy to onboard employees, allot storage, configure the server, launch business domain and website, and set up professional email via InfinCE’s own private server. This brings in stringent data security made possible through access controls for files, apps, and users that prohibit data sharing with third-party vendors and prevent any unintentional breach of sensitive business data, which bolsters privacy.
Another defining advantage is its mix of advanced collaboration features. From individual and group chats to one-on-one video calls and online video meetings, InfinCE takes remote collaboration to the next level. The curated app marketplace hosts an extensive library of collaboration apps and productivity tools from multiple vendors designed to effectively manage day-to-day business functions.
In addition, business owners can visualize data on custom dashboards to simplify decision making and better engage with data, as well as administer and control their entire information assets from a centralized location. Furthermore, all of this can be customized to match the branding requirements of a business. From meeting rooms to website, web and mobile app, email, InfinCE provides businesses the ability to reflect their brand identity and personalize their workspaces to bring about a consistent brand experience across all touchpoints.
InfinCE continues to be used and recommended by several businesses, who have found its robust platform, extensive collaboration options, and affordable pricing the perfect match for all their requirements. It remains an unbeatable choice compared to most other business cloud suites owing to its ease of use, quick set-up, a curated application marketplace, flexible scaling options, and so on.
About InfinCE
InfinCE is a comprehensive enterprise cloud platform, developed by Fingent to make life easier for businesses by meeting all their requirements under one roof. InfinCE redefines business IT by bringing advanced collaboration options and centralized management of IT assets via single sign-on. Paired with its branded mobile app, business owners can use InfinCE to plug into their virtual office environments to collaborate remotely with their coworkers and get their work done from anywhere.
Joby Antony
Fingent
+1 914-615-9170
email us here
Experience the Evolution in Enterprise Cloud