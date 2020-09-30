Health Screening Required to Enter Wake County Court Facilities

To mitigate risk and reduce the spread of COVID-19, Wake County is implementing new health screening procedures for visitors and staff at designated county facilities, including the Wake County Courthouse, Wake County Justice Center, and Office Building.

Beginning Friday, October 2, every person seeking to enter the Wake County Courthouse, Wake County Justice Center or Wake County Office Building will be subject to a health screening. The health screening includes a temperature reading and a declaration of any symptoms.

Individuals who are not permitted to enter a court facility based on the results of the health screening can contact the Wake County Courts Hotline at 919-792-4242 or by email at WakeCourtHotline@nccourts.org. Security personnel at the screening stations will also provide this information as needed.

Courts are operating with reduced capacity. By order of Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Masks or face coverings are required. Filings are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received by mail within 5 days of the due date. Tickets or citations may be able to be handled through our online services.