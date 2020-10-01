Live Streaming and Video Production Guidebook Released to Help Amateurs Gain Studio-Level Skills
“The Unofficial Guide to vMix” Free on Kindle Until Oct. 4th
vMix can turn a regular Windows computer into a modern video production studio, which helps thousands of Windows users around the world leverage the power of live streaming technology.”WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Unofficial Guide to vMix,” a book focused on uncovering live video production with vMix software – one of the most powerful video production solutions available for live streaming, recording and IP video connectivity – is now available. Written by live streaming and video production expert Paul Richards, Chief Streaming Officer for StreamGeeks and PTZOptics, the book is meant to be used as a guide for anyone interested in sharpening their video production skills with one of the world’s top streaming software solutions. The book is part of a blended learning environment and has an accompanying on-demand Udemy course.
— Paul W. Richards
As an introductory promotion, "The Unofficial Guide to vMix” is available for free on Kindle from October 2 to 4, while the Udemy course is also offered free during the same dates by using the code VMIXOCTOBER.
“vMix can turn a regular Windows computer into a modern video production studio, which helps thousands of Windows users around the world leverage the power of live streaming technology and connect their events, activities and ideas with the world,” says Richards. “It’s vMix’s consistency listening to their customers that has made the product so powerful for today’s modern, live video production.”
The vMix software provides users with the ability to add multiple cameras, videos, images, audio, web streams, PowerPoint, titles, virtual sets, chroma key, and much more to their productions. The book can help anyone striving to learn some of the basics of live streaming and video production, including the use of social media integrations, graphical overlays, and even instant replays. For businesses that are now replacing large-scale, in-person events with virtual ones, these skills are essential. For houses of worship getting ready for the upcoming holiday season, this software has proven to be reliable, affordable and one of the easiest to learn in the marketplace.
The book is also available in paperback form on Amazon, and as a free downloadable version at https://streamgeeks.us/vmix-book/.
About StreamGeeks
The StreamGeeks are a group of video production experts dedicated to helping businesses discover the power of live streaming. The StreamGeeks have an impressive following and a tight-knit online community which they serve through consultations and live shows that continue to inspire, motivate, and inform business owners who refuse to settle for mediocrity.
About PTZOptics
PTZOptics is a manufacturer of robotic pan, tilt, zoom camera solutions for a variety of broadcast applications, including both video production and live streaming. Established in 2014, PTZOptics disrupted the professional audio visual industry when a group of engineers from a highly-respected systems integration firm created the first in a portfolio of cameras that was a part of their vision to create a “swiss army knife” for the complex needs of broadcast landscapes. Headquartered in Downingtown, Pa., the start-up quickly eclipsed some of the biggest brands in the growing PTZ camera category. With global distribution in more than 50 countries, PTZOptics has produced industry leading resources, including the StreamGeeks livestream series. PTZOptics’ Paul Richards has written several explorative books on industry hot topics, such as Helping Your Church Live Stream and Esports in Education. His team also produces the quarterly Worship Summit, which brings together thousands of church leaders and volunteers across the world. PTZOptics is the sister-company to HuddleCamHD, manufacturers of professional video conferencing cameras. Learn more at www.PTZOptics.com.
Julia Sherwin
PTZOptics & StreamGeeks
+1 484-473-8568
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
The Unofficial Guide to vMix