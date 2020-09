9/29/2020 7:27:29 PM

After the public hearing on September 22 in ADKT 567, In the Matter of Residential Summary Eviction Actions And Notices During COVID-19, the Supreme Court has circulated draft "Temporary Residential Summary Eviction Mediation Rules" and is soliciting public comment on the draft until 12:00 p.m., Monday, October 5, 2020.

View the "Circulation of Proposed Temporary Residential Summary Eviction Mediation Rules and Order Inviting Additional Comment" document.