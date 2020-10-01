Darien Wellness Announces Update to Local Listings Focused on Marriage and Couple Counseling for Darien & Communities
Darien Wellness is a team of experienced therapists and counselors based in Darien Connecticut but offering online services to all of Connecticut.
The old adage of 'think globally but act locally' actually has some relevance for couples and married people searching for therapy.”DARIEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Darien Wellness, a private mental health counseling group based in Fairfield County, is proud to announce updates to its local listings available online. The goal is to publicize its services for marriage and couples counseling not just for Darien, Stamford, Greenwich, New Haven and Bridgeport but throughout Connecticut. Most people may search locally but the new updates emphasize online therapy options for Connecticut residents.
"The old adage of 'think globally but act locally' actually has some relevance for couples and married people searching for therapy," explained David Exell, CEO of the group. "We are excited to announce new updates to our local listings focused on marriage and couples counseling. Many couples look for local marriage counseling such as in Darien or nearby communities and then are happy to find that we offer online marriage counseling options. Utilizing the telephone and Internet, we can help couples through these trying times yet stay safe and avoid virus-related issues.”
Interested persons can read the newly updated information by doing a quick Google search for "Darien CT marriage counseling" or just visiting https://tinyurl.com/y2qx4cws. That page will showcase the newly updated listing including its emphasis on marriage and couples counseling. Users can then visit the homepage at https://darienwellness.com/ and reach out for a no obligation consultation with an intake specialist.
People can also visit the page focused on anxiety at https://darienwellness.com/services/anxiety-therapy/. Anxiety, of course, is a problem that is having an impact throughout our society including but not limited to married people and couples living with the pandemic.
MARRIAGE AND COUPLES COUNSELING ONLINE FOR CONNECTICUT RESIDENTS
Connecticut has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond tragic hospitalizations and deaths, many couples and married people are now spending a disproportionate time indoors in close quarters. With schools closed and operating in "online only" mode, many families are finding new stresses. Working from home is yet another factor that can add stress to a couple or married people; even worse, the virus and/or economic hardship can add even more troubles into a relationship. Finally, an epidemic of anxiety is overwhelming many people and having negative impacts on marriages and couples. Fortunately, Darien Wellness now offers online therapy and teletherapy for Connecticut via its Video Visits platform. The new announcement focuses on updates to local listings, especially those related to the Google search engine.
ABOUT DARIEN WELLNESS
Darien Wellness (https://darienwellness.com/) is a group of local licensed counselors who take insurance. Based in Darien, Connecticut, they are now serving the entire state of Connecticut via the Internet with their patented Video Visits platform. Clients come seeking help for conditions such as anxiety and depression as well as a multitude of other diagnoses including but not limited to ADD / ADHD, bipolar disorder, emotional trauma and conflict, teen therapy, OCD, Bipolar diagnoses and other mental health issues. The company also has Gottman trained marriage therapists for couples seeking to enhance their relationships.
Jason McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here