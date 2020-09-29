Fish and Explore Launches Franchise Expansion in US with Participation in Virtual Franchise Festival October 2-4, 2020
Fish and Explore announced today the company will start expanding its franchise operations throughout the United States in 2020-2021.FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, USA, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fish and Explore is a premiere outdoor adventure company. The company offers a broad range of fun outdoor activities from kayaking and fishing to hiking, photography, native animal exploration and more for curious children and adults. Fish and Explore is a experiential learning leader dedicated to developing programs that are well suited for all ages. The company’s focus is on youth programs, which are structured around elements that naturally excite children - Animals, Water, and a little Dirt! The programs build confidence in a natural way, by providing guided instruction to introduce anyone to the outdoors while allowing them to explore their abilities. Be it through fishing, exploring, or both, Fish and Explore engages all explorers in the wonders of the great outdoors in a safe and fun environment.
Fish and Explore’s founder, John Lipetz, is renowned locally as an outstanding, award winning leader of outdoor adventure programs. He is adept at providing safe, fun adventure experiences for young and old alike. His programs are consistently rated among the best in the Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, DC area.
Fish and Explore pivoted to franchise its very successful business model due to the broad market opportunity within the $48.17 Billion adventure industry and increased recognition that outdoor experiential learning and exploration is a fundamental key to human health, joy and longevity. By providing safe, fun and effective outdoor adventure experiences for children and adults at a reasonable cost, Fish and Explore is charting a new course for child and adult health, fitness, learning and adventure experiences.
Fish and Explore is a low cost, low overhead franchise opportunity. And the business model is COVID-19 resilient and recession resistant. The franchise opportunity is particularly suited for those in career transition from the following industries:
* Tourism
* Travel
* Hospitality
* Education
* First Responders
* Military
Fish and Explore invites business minded outdoor adventure lovers to join them for the launch of their U.S. franchise outreach efforts on Friday, October 2-Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the US Virtual Franchise Festival. If you would like to attend the franchise festival, please visit the site to register: https://virtualfranchisefestivalusa.com/
For more information about the franchise opportunity, please reach out via email at franchising@fishandexmplore.com, call 703-215-1066 Ext 4 or visit the website: https://www.fishandexplore.com.
