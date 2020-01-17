Bright N’ Shine Pet Dental Launches Florida’s 1st Pet Dental Franchise

Bright N’ Shine Pet Dental Launches Franchise System with a Celebration at Lauderdale by the Sea, Florida on January 19, 2020 from 4-8 pm.

FT. LAUDERDALE , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- — Bright N’ Shine Pet Dental announced today the company will start franchising in 2020.Bright N’ Shine Pet Dental provides a safe, gentle, and complete non-anesthetic teeth cleaning for dogs and cats. The company’s main objective is to provide a healthy and safe alternative to the traditional anesthetic induced dog and cat dental cleanings. Bright N’ Shine Pet Dental is mobile-based and comes to pet owner’s homes to clean the teeth of dogs and cats. Technicians gain the pet’s trust and keep them calm without the use of drugs.Bright N’ Shine Pet Dental’s founder, Luis “Junior” Du Miller, is renowned locally as a “pet whisperer” of sorts. He is adept at providing relaxing and safe treatments for every animal he cares for. A dental technician with more than 18 years of experience, Luis is university-trained with a background in animal psychology.Bright N’ Shine Pet Dental pivoted to franchise its successful business model due to the broad market opportunity within the $86 billion pet industry and increased recognition that pet dental health is directly related to overall pet health and longevity. By providing safe, gentle and effective pet teeth cleaning services at a reasonable cost for pet owners, Bright N’ Shine Pet Dental is setting a new course for pet owners and pet health.Bright N’ Shine Pet Dental invites business minded pet lovers to join them for the launch of Florida’s 1st Pet Dental Franchise on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 4 pm -8 pm at 263 Commercial Blvd, Lauderdale by the Sea, FL 33308. If you would like more information about the franchise opportunity, please reach out via email at bnsfranchise@outlook.com or call 833-BNS-DENT.###For more information, press only:Kimberly M. Bonnerinfo@newdayconsultingsystems.com855-863-3327For more information on franchises:



