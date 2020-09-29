Northbound Route 51 Hayden Boulevard Lane Restriction this Week in Forward Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing single lane restrictions on northbound Route 51 (Hayden Boulevard) in Forward Township, Allegheny County will occur Wednesday through Friday, September 30-October 2 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on northbound Route 51 between Rodney Lane and Tunnel Hollow Road as crew from Michael Facchiano Contracting, Inc. conduct repair work on the Route 136 overhead structure. The restriction will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

