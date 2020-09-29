Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 988 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,833 in the last 365 days.

Northbound Route 51 Hayden Boulevard Lane Restriction this Week in Forward Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing single lane restrictions on northbound Route 51 (Hayden Boulevard) in Forward Township, Allegheny County will occur Wednesday through Friday, September 30-October 2 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on northbound Route 51 between Rodney Lane and Tunnel Hollow Road as crew from Michael Facchiano Contracting, Inc. conduct repair work on the Route 136 overhead structure. The restriction will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

Northbound Route 51 Hayden Boulevard Lane Restriction this Week in Forward Township

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.